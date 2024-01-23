West Ham United appear poised to launch a significant offer for an exceptional striker during the upcoming January transfer window, signaling David Moyes’ intent to secure a notable signing.

With Michail Antonio sidelined, Jarrod Bowen has deputised as a centre-forward, showcasing his brilliance. However, considering his effectiveness on the right flank, the prospect of Moyes securing an elite striker to slot between Bowen and Lucas Paqueta, just ahead of Mohammed Kudus, is undeniably thrilling.

West Ham’s readiness to offer over €70 million (£60 million) for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has been reported by TuttoJuve.

Acquiring Boniface, an elite striker with an impressive record of 16 goals and eight assists in 23 games for Bayer Leverkusen this season, could elevate West Ham to a new level. His powerhouse style aligns well with Moyes’s system in place at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been linked with a plethora of forwards over recent months, and Boniface is arguably the best of the bunch. He has looked unstoppable at times under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, and given that, it would take a big offer for the German club to part ways.

A serious pursuit of the Leverkusen striker in January would indeed signal West Ham’s ambitious plans, highlighting a commitment to significant enhancements within the team’s attacking area.