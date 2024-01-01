Arsenal lining up January swoop for attacker with 24 goal contributions this season

Arsenal are keen on a January move for the Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface.

The 23-year-old striker has been in form the season and his performances have attracted the attention of Mikel Arteta as per Fichajes.

Arsenal need to bring in attacking reinforcement this month and Boniface could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Nigerian striker has scored 16 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian international has struggled to score goals this season and Arsenal need a more prolific presence upfront. Boniface is more than just a goalscorer and he will help create chances for his teammates as well. He has eight assists this season.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli have not been able to chip in with goals consistently either. It is evident that Arsenal need more cutting edge in the final third if they want to win the league title.

It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal to sign the 23-year-old Nigerian international in the next few days.

The German club are competing for the Bundesliga title and they might not be keen on losing a key player midway through the season. Arsenal will probably have to pay well over the odds in order to change their stance.

The 23-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and Arsenal are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the world. They could help him fulfil his tremendous potential and compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.