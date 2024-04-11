West Ham were looking likely to get a 0-0 draw from their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Bayer Leverkusen, before substitutes Jonas Hofman and Victor Boniface put the Germans in total control of the tie.

Hofman’s volley somehow made it’s way through a pile of bodies to nestle in the net, before Boniface showed his quality with a powerful headed finish.

It leaves the Hammers with a mountain to climb in the second leg next week.

Bayer Leverkusen find the breakthrough ? Substitute Jonas Hoffmann's volley finally breaches West Ham's resistance!

Another substitute pays dividends for Bayer leverkusen as Victor Boniface gets on the scoresheet ? Xabi Alonso's side make it two against West Ham…

Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport