West Ham were looking likely to get a 0-0 draw from their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Bayer Leverkusen, before substitutes Jonas Hofman and Victor Boniface put the Germans in total control of the tie.
Hofman’s volley somehow made it’s way through a pile of bodies to nestle in the net, before Boniface showed his quality with a powerful headed finish.
It leaves the Hammers with a mountain to climb in the second leg next week.
Pictures from TNT Sports and RMC Sport