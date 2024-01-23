Arsenal receive major injury boost as Thomas Partey’s return is close

Arsenal have received a boost as midfielder Thomas Partey is poised to return to training shortly.

The Ghanaian has been sidelined for the past 12 Premier League matches due to a hamstring injury, which occurred shortly after his return from a previous groin injury that caused him to miss four league games.

Thomas Partey’s injury has forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. Unfortunately, Ghana’s Black Stars have been eliminated from the competition at the group stage after Cameroon’s victory over Gambia.

Partey is progressing in his recovery and could make a swifter return to action. According to Charles Watts: Inside Arsenal, the midfielder is expected to resume full first-team training this week and might be included in the matchday squad for Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners’ absence from action this weekend, following their FA Cup third-round loss to Liverpool, provides Thomas Partey with additional time to enhance his fitness in training. The midfielder aims to make his comeback in the upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday night. Additionally, there are reports that versatile defender Jurrien Timber may return from injury before the end of the season.