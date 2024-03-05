Mikel Arteta has hinted Thomas Partey could be set to play an important role between now and the end of the season.

After being out with a hamstring injury since November last year, Partey, 30, made his long-awaited return during Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition job away to Sheffield United on Monday night.

The midfielder was introduced in place of Jorginho with 25 minutes left to play. The Ghanaian had a decent cameo despite the Blades offering virtually nothing.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Thomas Partey?

And speaking to reporters after the game about what fans can expect from the 30-year-old ahead of a crucial run-in, Arteta, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, has reminded the African he must perform in order to be selected.

“Thomas is available now to play a certain amount of minutes and he needs to build that,” the Gunners boss said.

“It was his first minutes after four months and like everybody you have to earn the right to play the minutes.”

Although they sit third in the Premier League table, just two points off leaders Liverpool, Arsenal could find themselves top with 10 games to play if they beat Brentford on Saturday and Manchester City draw away to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Sunday.

However, irrespective of Arteta’s need to have all his senior players available for the remainder of the season, when it comes to Partey, the defensive midfielder remains heavily linked with a summer transfer away from the Emirates.

The former Atletico Madrid man will soon enter his contract’s final year but reportedly remains a target for Max Allegri’s Juventus.