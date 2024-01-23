£30m Saudi offer could tempt Newcastle to part with fan favourite

Financial Fair Play appears to be hampering clubs across Europe in terms of them being able to secure their transfer targets, with Newcastle and others having to look to sell players just to stay on the right side of the rules.

FFP was designed to ensure that no one club could just go ahead and spend inordinate amounts of money without any recourse, so in many respects it’s good – from a fan perspective – to see that it seems to be working as intended.

The Magpies would’ve been one of the clubs that could’ve blown the market apart with their reported spending power, which Reuters have at $594.43bn/£466.90bn.

Despite that evident wealth, Newcastle are still likely to be forced to sell at least one player in January.

Bayern Munich are known to be interested in Kieran Trippier, but it could actually be fan favourite, Miguel Almiron, that is sacrificed.

?? Unferstand Bayern approached Newcastle for Kieran Trippier deal today, talks have now started. Bayern keep pushing for Mukiele but no green light from PSG so far. ?? Trippier already gave his green light to Bayern as per @kerry_hau @Plettigoal. Decision up to Bayern now. pic.twitter.com/ZjweEwVZZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2024

According to the Daily Mirror (h/t Fichajes), Saudi Pro League side, Al Shabab, have made an initial £30m offer for the Paraguayan.

Given that a Trippier sale is only likely to generate an £11m-£12m fee, there’s a possibility that Almiron could be the one to make way.

Either scenario is unlikely to please Eddie Howe, with the inability to qualify for the latter stages of the Champions League – and another potential financial windfall – biting hard.