‘There are some similarities’ – Peter Crouch compares his time at Liverpool to current stars

Peter Crouch has hailed the current form of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and compared his own time in Merseyside with the Uruguayan’s.

The Reds have recovered extremely well after they hit a bump in the road last season, finishing the campaign outside of the top four and Champions League spots.

But they have instantly bounced back and will be delighted with their current standing as they sit top of the Premier League and have already booked their place in a cup final.

One of the biggest reasons for their return to form has been the performances from Nunez who is starting to settle in at Anfield.

The forward already has 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, picking up Mohamed Salah’s mantle while the Egytptian is away on international duty.

Former Liverpool striker, Crouch, has praised Nunez and has compared both of their spells in Merseyside.

‘There are some similarities with Nunez to when I was there,’ he told Mail Sport.

‘It was hard for me at the start. But the fans stuck with me and it feels like he’s in the best place for that because Liverpool stuck with me when I had a difficult time.’