Aston Villa are among four Premier League teams reportedly considering a move for Armando Broja, with rumors swirling that the striker could depart Chelsea this month.

Broja is part of the list of potential exits at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea aims to generate funds following a period of significant spending. As an academy graduate like Conor Gallagher, who has been linked with Tottenham, Broja’s sale would result in pure profit for the club, making such players vulnerable to transfer moves.

Fulham have also been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old, as Marco Silva’s side are in need of a striker; however, they are only interested in a loan deal. Journalist Ben Jacobs has indicated to GiveMeSport that Aston Villa are interested in Broja.

The links to Villa are intriguing, especially considering Chelsea’s reported interest in Jhon Duran. Despite the 20-year-old’s arrival at Villa Park last summer, all of his 14 Premier League appearances have been off the bench, with Ollie Watkins consistently in the starting lineup.

As of now, there have been no offers for Duran, but any potential exit would necessitate a replacement. Reports indicate that Chelsea could demand £50m for Broja, but Jacobs suggests that offers in the vicinity of £35m would prompt Stamford Bridge officials to engage in negotiations.