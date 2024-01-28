Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on potential replacements.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi will be in the frame to replace the Dutch manager if he moves on.

Ten Hag has failed to get the best out of his players this season and Manchester United are having a mediocre campaign by their standards. They were expected to compete for trophies this season and things have not gone according to plan. The Red Devils could easily miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification unless they improve drastically.

Manchester United have backed the Dutchman significantly at the start of the season and they will want to see results on the pitch now.

De Zerbi could prove to be a quality addition if Manchester United decide to bring in a new manager. The Italian has done an exceptional job at Brighton so far and the Seagulls are currently pushing for European qualification. In addition to that, they have played an exciting brand of football under the Italian manager.

De Zerbi is regarded as one of the most promising young managers in European football right now and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world is likely to be a tempting proposition for the 44-year-old Brighton manager and the Seagulls will find it difficult to hold on to him if Manchester United a truly keen on him.