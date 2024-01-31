In the dying hours of the winter transfer window, Arsenal could be tempted to go for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations have prevented the Gunners from spending, but they may try to bolster in the upcoming transfer window.

Wilson could have to go for less at Newcastle, and if Mikel Arteta’s team makes a good offer, they might be able to take advantage of the situation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that any deal must be a permanent deal and not a loan deal.

The whole transfer window has seen Mikel Arteta’s Gunners team struggle to bolster their squad. Nevertheless, he will be hoping that Edu Gaspar, the sporting director, can make a surprise move in the closing phases of the market.

After a successful summer transfer window in 2023, the Gunners spent more than £200 million on four new players to bolster Arteta’s squad.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was the centerpiece acquisition made by the north London team in a club record £105 million move.

Nonetheless, it’s not a surprise that Arsenal have been eager to curtail operations throughout the winter given their extravagant summer spending and they may utilize the upcoming transfer window to boost Arteta’s team.

Romano feels a last-minute Premier League race to sign Wilson could happen while Newcastle mulls a possible sale.

The transfer analyst says that although the Magpies are unwilling to sell, they could have to if a big offer comes from a team like Arsenal.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yes, I think that will be the case. It could be one to watch. Newcastle insist that the player is going nowhere, which is the same position they had on Kieran Trippier. So, it’s not easy, but if they receive an important proposal because of Financial Fair Play, that could be a different situation. Wilson could be open to the move.

“We heard rumours about a transfer to Atletico Madrid, but from what I’m hearing, they will sign Moise Kean. So, he’s not going to Atletico. Premier League clubs could have an opportunity in the final hours, but it must be an important proposal, not a loan.”