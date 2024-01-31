Video: Julian Alvarez scores a brace inside 25 minutes leaving Burnley fearing a cricket score against Man City

Manchester City have taken the lead at the Etihad against Burnley thanks to a composed header from Argentine striker Julian Alvarez in the 16th minute.

The opening exchanges have unsurprisingly seen Man City dominate proceedings against Vincent Kompany’s side. Initially it was Matheus Nunes with some excellent play down the right, and eventually he spotted Alvarez in the six-yard box and managed to scoop the cross over to him to head home the opener.

Julian Alvarez with the perfect birthday present ??? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ewjrt076Ny — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Not long after scoring his first goal, Alvarez added a second goal just six minutes later. Some quick thinking from Kevin De Bruyne from a freekick saw him slide the ball through to the Argentinian international who timed his run and finished the move off emphatically.

Kevin De Bruyne is well and truly back! What a brilliant assist ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7UprpTwmbe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Manchester City will be smelling blood, and Burnley will now be fearing the worst.