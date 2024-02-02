A former international football player was shot and killed in Mexico during a friendly game.



During the game, Sergio Jáuregui, 38, was shot six times in Cuautla, Morelos’ Santa Inés neighborhood.

The attacker reportedly opened fire at close range as the former Bolivian defender went to the bench to rehydrate.

According to Diario AS, the gunman reportedly rode off on a motorcycle that was waiting for him at the ground’s entrance.

The player who was injured passed away almost instantly, despite the fact that emergency personnel and ambulances were on the site in a timely manner. A forensic investigation crew was seen searching the pitch for any evidence in photos posted on social media.

In a moving statement posted on their official Facebook page, Jáuregui’s former team, Atlético de San Luis Rey, expressed their sorrow.

‘We regret the death of our former player and Captain Sergio Jáuregui, who defended the colors of our team in the last Torneo de los Soles. We send our deepest condolences to his family,’ the heartfelt message read.

‘We appreciate how you defended our badge and left everything on the field match after match. For that reason, we will always carry you in our badge and heart. Thank you very much to the ”Eternal Captain of Cuautla”,’ the message concluded.

Jáuregui spent the most of his professional career in Bolivia, with the exception of a brief stint in 2005 when he joined Yverdon-Sport FC, a prominent Swiss league team.

He received about 13 caps for his country, but according to Diario AS, he left professional sports in 2015 at the age of barely 30.

Jáuregui’s death is the subject of an inquiry by the authorities. No suspect has been taken into custody yet.