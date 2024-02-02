VIDEO: Animated Diogo Dalot reacts to Kobbie Mainoo winner for Man Utd

Manchester United played out a thrilling victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last night.

The Red Devils picked up a 4-3 win thanks to a late goal from Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a first-team player this season and he impressed with his performances in recent weeks. Mainoo further demonstrated his exceptional ability last night with a splendid goal to hand his side all three points in the end.

As Mainoo slotted in the injury-time winner, teammate Diogo Dalot appeared to lose his calm and he was involved in animated celebrations.

Manchester United United will hope that the 18-year-old can continue to perform at a high level in the coming weeks and establish himself as an undisputed starter for the club.

The Red Devils were crying out for a midfield controller who will help set the tempo and help out defensively. Mainoo is tailor-made for that role and he could be a key player for Manchester United in the long run.

The win lifted Manchester United to the seventh place in the Premier League table and it remains to be seen whether they can continue to pick up points in the coming weeks and close in on the top four positions.

They will need to secure Champions League qualification and missing out on a top four finish would be a devastating blow for them.

