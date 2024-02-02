Video: Lucas Bergvall finally gets to blow the candles out on his 18th birthday cake

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the transfer window was teenage sensation, Lucas Bergvall, snubbing FC Barcelona at the 11th hour and signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old was believed to have the Catalan club as his first choice and a deal had been agreed to take him to Barcelona, however, a late bid from the North Londoners stole the player from under Barca’s noses.

The day after signing, the player celebrated his 18th birthday, and eventually got around to blowing the candles out on his cake.

Pictures from Tottenham Hotspur