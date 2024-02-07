According to the Daily Mail, Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to leave the club.

Reportedly, Tomasson has already communicated to his players that his tenure at the club is nearing its conclusion, with meetings scheduled for today to discuss the matter further.

The club is facing problems on and off the pitch. They have not won a game in 8 games in the Championship, where they currently sit at 18th place.

Out of 29 games, they have won only 10, drawing 3 and losing 16.

But, what appears to be the triggering point was the club’s failure to bring in USA striker Duncan McGuire from Orlando City on deadline day due to an ‘administrative error’.

This is not the first time he has been left disappointed by the club hierarchy. He recently revealed that he came close to quitting the club last summer as well, after the club cut his transfer budget.

Although efforts are reportedly underway to persuade Tomasson to stay, the manager appears resolute in his decision to depart.

Blackburn face Stoke City on Saturday in what is going to be a crucial game. Stoke City are currently 20th in the league and have been struggling with problems of their own.

A victory for Blackburn would not only boost morale but also help them maintain their position ahead of Stoke City in the league standings.