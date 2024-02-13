Real Madrid won’t wait for Mbappe’s answer forever with finances still an issue

Kylian Mbappe is playing the ultimate game of brinksmanship with Real Madrid once again.

The French World Cup winner’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer and as the world of football knows, the player is free to discuss his future plans with any club he so desires.

Given his standing in the world game, there are probably only a handful of clubs that could afford to sign him, with Real Madrid still apparently interested but not willing to go as high as their offer to the player in 2022 according to The Athletic (subscription required).

The outlet suggest that Mbappe earns a whopping €75m a year after tax, and that doesn’t include bonuses.

PSG would also be able to gazump any financial offer that Real Madrid make to the player too, so ultimately it depends on what his motivation is.

If it’s purely money driven, then he’ll want to stay where he is, but if it’s prestige and a higher profile that he’s after, he could do a lot worse than move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s unlikely that Los Blancos will wait forever though.

Florentino Perez has, apparently, gone above and beyond to help secure the player, and the fact that Mbappe still hasn’t committed one way or the other is a little concerning.