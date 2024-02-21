Former Liverpool star says Champions League winning manager “too divisive” to replace Jurgen Klopp

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will be a free agent at the end of the season and with the Liverpool job available, the German coach will inevitably be linked with a move to Anfield.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Tuchel will leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season as the current campaign has been far from smooth sailing.

Following this news, Christian Falk reported that the former Chelsea boss wants to return to the Premier League this summer and one big job that will definitely be available is Liverpool.

Speaking about the potential of Tuchel arriving at Anfield for the 2024/25 campaign, former Liverpool star Danny Murphy doesn’t want the 50-year-old on Merseyside.

Danny Murphy doesn’t want Thomas Tuchel at Liverpool

Murphy says that Tuchel is “too divisive” as he searches for his fourth club in six years. The German coach has fallen out with people in all of his last three jobs and Liverpool will not want that at their club.

When asked on talkSPORT if the Reds could turn their attention to Tuchel, ex-Reds star Murphy replied with a flat: “No. He doesn’t fit them.

“He’s too divisive. He’s not a Liverpool manager. Not for me.”

Speaking about his Bayern Munich exit, Murphy said: “It’s not a surprise to me,

“Let’s be honest, Bayern Munich should have lost the title to Borussia Dortmund last season – they ended up winning it on the final day.

“So things haven’t been great there for a while.”

Tuchel is unlikely to get the Liverpool job this summer as Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso remains the favourite for the Anfield hotseat.