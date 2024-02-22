Tottenham plotting summer move for 21-year-old Argentine prodigy

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Argentine defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez from Boca Juniors.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 21-year-old South American midfielder is on their radar and they are willing to make every possible effort to bring him to the club.

The North London outfit have done well to sign talented young players in recent months and it seems that they are willing to add to the pool of young talent at the club.

Fernandez is highly rated in South America and he could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right guidance.

The 21-year-old will add defensive cover to the side and his arrival will also allow Ange Postecoglou to rotate his key players like Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham have an exciting squad but they need more depth if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming season. Signing players like Fernandez will give them a formidable squad to work with.

The young midfielder is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for Tottenham will be an exciting one for him. He will look to test himself in European football and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can secure an agreement with Boca Juniors.

The North London outfit could part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer and the Argentine could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Denmark international.