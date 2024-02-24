Newcastle legend furious with Magpies performance against Arsenal

Alan Shearer expressed his strong disapproval of Newcastle United’s first-half performance against Arsenal.

The Magpies found themselves trailing 2-0 at halftime, courtesy of an own goal from Sven Botman and a strike from Kai Havertz. Eddie Howe’s team had allowed 12 shots at their goal, with four on target, yet they had not managed to test David Raya in the Gunners’ net.

In the 18th minute, Mikel Arteta’s side seized the lead as a corner swung in and was met with a headed effort by Gabriel. With Loris Karius making his first Premier League appearance since May 2018 and making the initial save, the ball rebounded off Sven Botman and trickled over the line.

Six minutes later, the scoreline doubled to 2-0. A lofted ball over the top located Gabriel Martinelli, capitalising on defensive lapses from both Botman and Fabian Schar. Havertz seized the opportunity, tapping the ball home from close range.

Alan Shearer furious with Newcastle’s performance

The home team continued to press for another goal, prompting Newcastle fans to express their frustrations on social media platforms. Legendary striker Alan Shearer was no exception, joining in the chorus of discontent.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Any danger of putting a fu–– tackle in!”

In the first half Arsenal created an expected goals tally of 1.38, while the visitors recorded nothing.

Newcastle would have hoped for some sort of reaction in the second half but they have been extremely poor at the start of the second half as well.