AC Milan are closely monitoring the situation of Victor Lindelof at Manchester United.

The Italian giants are keen on reinforcing their defence in the next summer transfer window and they are plotting a move for the 29-year-old Swedish international as per a report by Fichajes.

Lindelof’s future has been uncertain for a while now. His initial deal with the Manchester-based club was set to expire after the end of the ongoing season but there was an option to extend it by another 12 months. The Red Devils did opt for it and now his contract runs until the summer of 2025.

While there is still over a year left in his contract, he might not have a future at Manchester United. The Swedish international has featured in 21 matches this season which suggests that he is important to their first team but in reality, they have been plagued with injuries and that is one of the major reasons for Lindelof’s extended run in the team.

The Red Devils will look to reinforce their entire squad in the summer under the new minority owners. But, before they push for new signings, they will look to offload quite a few of their stars and the 29-year-old is a part of that list.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are keen on Lindelof’s signature. They want to reinforce their defence and have been monitoring him for a while now. With United ready to sell, they do stand a chance but they are not the only club in the race.

While there are other clubs from Europe as well as the Middle East keen on his signature, Milan are quite serious about their pursuit as they feel he still has a lot to offer. Meanwhile, a move to the Italian giants will help Lindelof revive himself.