Watch: Captain Virgil Van Dijk wins it for Liverpool in extra time with a brilliant header

Virgil Van Dijk has won it for Liverpool late in extra time!!

The captain had the ball in the back of the net in the second half on normal play but his goal was rather controversially ruled out in what was a bizarre decision.

But he has done it again. In the dying minutes of the second half of extra time, Liverpool won a corner.

Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to take it and his delivery is met by the the flying Dutchman who heads it past Petrovic into the back of the net.

Liverpool are minutes away from winning the League Cup.

