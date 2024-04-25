“Seemed to wither and die” – Liverpool legend gives scathing assessment of current ace

Liverpool hadn’t lost to Everton under Jurgen Klopp before Wednesday night’s fixture, and the fact that the Toffees 2-0 win arguably kills off the Reds hopes of another title will be all the sweeter for the Goodison Park faithful.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have never really recovered from being knocked out of the FA Cup in the last minute of extra-time by Man United, a game that has clearly affected the ‘mentality monsters.’

The German will insist that there’s still everything to play for and until it’s mathematically impossible, Liverpool will have a chance to land only their English top-flight title since the Premier League began in 1992.

Liverpool ace slated by former great Mark Lawrenson

In the real world, however, most will surely have given up hope now, and to think just a few short weeks ago there was genuine belief that Liverpool could land a quadruple.

The latter part of this season has seen some woefully below par performances from some of Liverpool’s players.

That would not be acceptable at any stage of the campaign, let alone at the business end with major silverware still in play.

Against Everton, Ibrahima Konate was found wanting for long periods, and ex-Liverpool centre-back, Mark Lawrenson, let him have it with both barrels on the Off the Ball podcast.

“I was surprised by Konate last night because he does like a fight and it’s right up his street, but he seemed to wither and die a bit to be honest and it left Van Dijk holding the fort,” Lawro said.

“Van Dijk can’t hold the fort every single game he plays in.”

After leading the Premier League table not so long ago, it will be a huge disappointment that Liverpool have fallen off the pace.

What their current form shows is that once you lose the air of invincibility, it’s incredibly difficult to find it again, and then be able to impose your natural game on the direct opponent.

Konate looked so lost at times against the Toffees, that it does beg the question as to whether he has a future at the club.

Whomever takes over from Klopp in the summer will have that decision – amongst many others – to make.