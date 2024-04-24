(Video) – “We weren’t good enough” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to derby defeat

Liverpool’s title hopes all but ended after losing the Merseyside derby to rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds headed into the game knowing they needed three points to keep their title hopes alive but turned in a poor performance.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvin-Lewin means Liverpool are now three points behind Arsenal and a point ahead of Manchester City, although they have played two games more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Klopp’s farewell tour is in danger of fizzling out, since winning the Carabao Cup in February Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League, and seen their title hopes fade.

The German admitted his side weren’t good enough after the game and he didn’t expect that performance from his players, bemoaning missed chances in the first half.

