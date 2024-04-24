(Video) – “We weren’t good enough” – Jurgen Klopp reacts to derby defeat

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s title hopes all but ended after losing the Merseyside derby to rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

The Reds headed into the game knowing they needed three points to keep their title hopes alive but turned in a poor performance.

Goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvin-Lewin means Liverpool are now three points behind Arsenal and a point ahead of Manchester City, although they have played two games more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal transfer news: Vlahovic links, Partey’s future, Olise or Neto, and more
(Video) – Carragher questions the futures of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez
Jamie Carragher singles out two Liverpool players following derby defeat to Everton

Klopp’s farewell tour is in danger of fizzling out, since winning the Carabao Cup in February Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League, and seen their title hopes fade.

The German admitted his side weren’t good enough after the game and he didn’t expect that performance from his players, bemoaning missed chances in the first half.

Watch: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Merseyside derby defea

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Liverpool FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.