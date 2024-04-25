Liverpool star could abandon ship this summer after recent results

Dutch legend Ronald De Boer has tipped Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to leave this summer along with Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier in January, Klopp announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The announcement left everyone shocked as it came out of nowhere, however, with Liverpool in fine form at that time, the focused turn on making it a memorable farewell for the German manager.

Despite being marred with injuries, Liverpool went on to win the League Cup, further fuelling the hope of a potential quadruple among the fans.

But rather shockingly, the Reds have completely fallen apart in the last several weeks, resulting in them getting knocked out of the FA Cup and the Europa League. They also lost a 3 point lead at the top of the table, dropping to 3rd, below Manchester City and Arsenal.

Things do not look so great for Liverpool at the moment and could further get bad with several players being linked with move away in the summer.

The likes of Mo Salah is being linked with a big move to Saudi Arabia. Club captain Virgil van Dijk’s future is also uncertain, with the Dutchman previously hinting at a potential exit.

Van Dijk tipped to leave Liverpool this summer

Ronald De Boer has claimed that the 6ft 5 centre-back could also abandon the ship at Liverpool.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (quotes via The Sun):

“He’s looking of course [whether] it’s now time to go.

“Maybe not winning a prize and you think, hmm, do I want another year like that? I don’t know.

“Maybe he can make a great transfer for the end of his career enjoying his football life, maybe in the States, maybe somewhere else, I don’t know, that’s up to him.

“If he’s really, really happy at Liverpool and thinks he’s still got it in him and thinks he can bring that energy every day in training and also on the pitch, maybe he will stay.

“I can’t look in his mind of course and know what he is thinking.

“But there is a possibility, of course. There is a time for coming and going so maybe it’s time to go.”

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot in recent days, with reports suggesting that the Dutchman will be the one replacing Klopp.

The Dutch connection could potentially play a role in van Dijk’s decision, but as things stands, Liverpool fans have a valid reason for worrying about their future.