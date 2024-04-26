Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his sympathy and support for Marcus Rashford amidst criticism surrounding the forward’s recent form.

Despite Marcus Rashford’s struggles this season, Erik ten Hag remains confident in the player’s ability to return to top form.

Rashford, 26, enjoyed a prolific campaign last season, netting a career-high 30 goals and earning a lucrative contract extension until 2028. However, his performances have dipped significantly this term, with just eight goals in 40 appearances for the club.

Criticism of Rashford has intensified in recent weeks, with some fans even booing him during the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry. The England international has spoken out against the abuse he has received, describing it as “disgusting” and “cruel”.

Marcus Rashford hits out at criticism from Manchester United fans on social media

I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough https://t.co/MUfiU0JwEb — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 25, 2024

Responding to a supportive post on social media defending Rashford, ten Hag echoed his sympathy for the player, acknowledging his impressive achievements in the previous season. He highlighted Rashford’s capability, emphasising the need for support during challenging periods.

“I have a lot of sympathy for Rashford, of course. So last year he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals, so there you see where he’s capable of,” he told the Independent.

“Everyone should back him and push him to get back to the levels he was last year.”

Ten Hag reaffirmed his belief in Rashford’s talent, expressing hope that the forward can rediscover his top form and replicate the success of the 2022/23 season. As Rashford continues to face scrutiny, ten Hag’s backing provides encouragement and solidarity during a testing time for the out-of-form England player.