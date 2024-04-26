Big European clubs don’t want £300k-a-week Man United star says reliable journalist

Man United will find it very hard to sell Marcus Rashford this summer as there is very little interest in the forward from big clubs across Europe.

This summer’s transfer window is a huge one for the Premier League giants as it is the first that will be overseen by new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Ineos CEO is looking to bring United back to the top of the Premier League table and has already made some significant changes behind the scenes.

When it comes to playing squad, Ratcliffe will first need to decide on the future of manager Erik ten Hag, whose job is hanging by a thread at present.

Then Man United will need to decide what players to bring in and sell, with one star they’ll struggle to move on being Marcus Rashford.

According to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, the forward’s future is in doubt, but having signed a £300,000-a-week five-year contract last summer, the England star is generating little interest from clubs. Sources have told ESPN that speculation linking Rashford with Paris Saint-Germain is wide of the mark, with the Ligue 1 leaders identifying AC Milan’s Rafael Leão as their preferred option to replace the departing Kylian Mbappé.

Man United are stuck with Marcus Rashford

Rashford is a player that Man United should move on this summer as the 26-year-old embodies the weak mentality of the current group of players at Old Trafford. The Englishman is having an awful season scoring just eight goals and assisting a further five across 40 games in a Man United shirt.

What is more worrying is the player’s attitude as it looks from the outside that the winger does not care – although that is very unlikely to be true.

Erik ten Hag’s team looks better when Rashford is not there but other clubs around Europe are watching his situation and saying ‘no, thank you’.

Rashford is undoubtedly a problem for Man United, but it is one that they will find very hard to fix over the summer.