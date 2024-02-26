West Ham United have been handed a two-goal cushion against Brentford after Jarrod Bowen secured his hattrick.

The game was nervy as the away side had been causing the Hammers some problems, but Bowen rose like a salmon to connect with Mohammed Kudus’ exquisite cross.

With this, Bowen has scored his first ever hat-trick.

Jarrod Bowen has his hat-trick! ?? West Ham restore their two-goal lead at the London Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/spuVawRPac — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2024

The Englishman has been in top form this season, and now with his third goal of the night that nudges his Premier League tally up to 14 this term in 25 appearances.

With three points David Moyes’ side will climb to 8th, level on points with Brighton in 7th. Meanwhile Brentford are 16th and only five points above the relegation zone.