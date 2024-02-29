Former Newcastle United winger Nolberto Solano could return to the club at the end of the season.

The former winger has confirmed that he is currently in talks with the Premier League club regarding a return in a coaching capacity.

“I am open to wherever I can be given the opportunity,” he said. “Being a coach is not easy. Yes, I have spoken with the club, my former teammate Steve Harper is the Academy Manager there. “Maybe until what I’m looking for happens, I can work there. But for now, we have to wait.”

Solano had an outstanding career with the Magpies and he spent 16 years at the club. During his time at the Premier League club, he scored 48 goals and picked up 78 assists. He had over 300 appearances for the Magpies as well.

Solano knows the club well and he could be a good fit for them.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they are looking to build a formidable side for the future. The former winger understands the ethos of the club and the fans will certainly welcome his addition to the coaching team.

It remains to be seen whether all parties can secure an agreement soon.