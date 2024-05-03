Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is being targeted by European giants Bayern Munich.

The Champions League semifinalists are planning ahead of a potential departure of their key player.

Left-back Alphonso Davies is rumoured to be leaving the Bundesliga club to join La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

According to Football Transfers (via Sport), the Bundesliga club view Zinchenko as a possible replacement of the Canadian international.

Arsenal appear willing to sell, but they are not willing to do so at a low price.

Several reports claim that Real Madrid have already begun negotiations with Davies, and there are whispers that the player is close to reaching a deal with Los Blancos.

The asking price the Gunners have set for the Ukrainian international is €45 million.

Since his move from Manchester City, Zinchenko has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

The player has adapted well to the manager’s playing style by helping the Gunners in midfield and in chance creation, while playing as a left-back.

Zinchenko’s attacking ability is a key asset for the Gunners and his passing through the lines is something the Gunners value highly.

However, he has a habit of losing focus while defending at times and his defending has been heavily criticised.

Bayern Munich are not the only club monitoring the Gunners left-back at the moment.

Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in signing the former Man City full-back, who has two years left on his current Arsenal deal.

Arsenal boss has work to do in the summer

Arteta would have to make a decision this summer; either to offer a new contract to the player or sell him for a good price.

The Gunners are keen to make changes this summer and another signing from Man City, Gabriel Jesus, could be on his way out of the club with Arsenal reportedly looking to sell him.

The North London club is prepared to show ruthlessness in the transfer market not only in terms of incoming but also outgoings.