Chris Sutton has criticised Everton, calling them an “embarrassment” for putting together a “rotten” squad of players after their loss to West Ham United.

The Toffees’ winless streak in the Premier League extended to 10 matches after a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, despite initially taking the lead through Beto in the second half.

Sean Dyche’s team currently hold a five-point buffer above the relegation zone, but they might encounter a second point deduction for violating financial fair play regulations.

Sutton unleashed a verbal attack on an Everton fan during a live broadcast on BBC Radio Five Live on Saturday for the Toffees’ lavish spending.

“You’ve spent half a billion, that’s an embarrassment, your team is rotten, when is the last time they finished in the top six?

“More than half a billion and your team is rotten.”

Everton facing the serious threat of relegation

The Toffees are feeling the increasing pressure as they seem to be heading towards relegation from the Premier League this season. Dyche has experienced some relief with the partial return of their 10-point deduction, but there’s the looming possibility of another setback.

During Farhad Moshiri’s tenure as owner, Everton’s spending has been notably ineffective, leading them into a dire financial situation with little to demonstrate for their expenditures on the field.

Should Dyche and his team secure a spot in the Premier League next season, it will likely be despite Everton’s imprudent spending, rather than due to it. Nonetheless, the upcoming months at Goodison Park could be filled with anxiety.