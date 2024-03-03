Eddie Howe ‘delighted’ with Newcastle ace this season

Eddie Howe singled out a specific player whom he found particularly impressive after Newcastle United secured a 3-0 victory against Wolves.

Despite recent struggles and disjointed performances, especially in defence, Newcastle displayed a marked improvement as a team. Additionally, there were notable individual performances against Wolves that contributed to the team’s success.

Anthony Gordon capitalised on Newcastle’s second opportunity of the afternoon, following a superb cross from Jacob Murphy that was mishandled by the goalkeeper. Reflecting on the match in an interview with NUFCTV, Howe expressed his admiration for the winger’s mentality throughout the season.

“A goalscorer’s mentality from Anthony to follow the ball in and finish it well, so I’m delighted with his goal return this season and hopefully he can get more.”

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United’s ace

Gordon’s acquisition from Everton for approximately £45 million in January last year was met with skepticism, as some questioned his abilities in the final third and even mocked the fee.

Despite a sluggish beginning at Newcastle, the winger has transformed into one of the premier attackers in the league, significantly enhancing his skill set under Howe’s guidance.

His goal against Wolves marked his ninth of the season, a notable achievement. Yet, it’s not just his scoring prowess that makes him valuable to Newcastle. His capacity to create goals and diligently contribute to the team’s defensive efforts adds further value.

Perhaps most crucially, Gordon’s consistent availability to Howe throughout the entire season has been pivotal, especially considering the frequent spells of absence endured by many of his teammates such as Callum Wilson and Alexanded Isak.

Even amidst the demanding schedule of playing full 90-minute matches twice a week in December, amidst the injury crisis, the attacker consistently gives his all for the team. Such dedication epitomises the type of player Howe seeks for his side.