Roy Keane “can’t explain” major incident in Man City vs Man United clash

Sky Sports pundit and Man United legend Roy Keane admitted that he couldn’t explain Erling Haaland’s miss in the first half of Man City’s Premier League clash with Man United.

With Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 down, the Norwegian striker had the chance to draw the match level late on in the first half but produced a miss-of-the-season contender after failing to score from two yards out.

Speaking on Sky Sports at halftime, Keane could not believe what he had seen from one of the best strikers on the planet.

“This is unbelievable really, when you think of the game of football, what a world-class striker he is, I really can’t explain it,” the pundit said.

“He has to head it in or just [use] a softer touch. He’s probably thinking ‘I’ve already scored'”.

"I really can't explain it" Roy Keane on Erling Haaland's miss ? pic.twitter.com/CWy6fgfkKv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024

Man City’s Erling Haaland redeemed himself with a Manchester derby goal

Heading into the second 45, Haaland would have been kicking himself for his miss in the first half and would have been hoping that it wouldn’t come back to bite him.

That was not the case as Phil Foden stepped up with a brace to secure the three points for City.

Haaland would kill off the match in extra time with a goal and redeem himself for his horror miss in the first half.