Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a concerning update regarding Ederson, who was forced off the pitch after conceding a penalty against Liverpool.

Guardiola remained evasive regarding Ederson’s condition and declined to disclose any specifics. He told BeIN Sport, “It doesn’t look good.”

Ederson was unable to carry on after Darwin Nunez collided with his outstretched leg, leading to a penalty that Alexis Mac Allister converted, resulting in Stefan Ortega taking his place. Before that incident, Kevin De Bruyne intelligently assisted John Stones from a corner routine in the first half.

The 1-1 draw maintains Arsenal’s position at the top, posing a challenge to Guardiola and City’s title aspirations.

Guardiola on Arsenal pushing Manchester City all the way for the second season in a row

Arsenal have displayed impressive form since the start of the new year, often establishing substantial leads early in matches and leaving opponents trailing behind.

Speaking to Hayters TV about the title challenge, Guardiola remarked: “We know the standards. We saw it when Arsenal made 50 points in the first [half] of last season. We know it and we make our standards, even in [our] best. Everyone rises to the position they are in and I am not surprised by the situation right now.”

Convincing wins against West Ham, Burnley, Newcastle, and Sheffield United highlighted the Gunners’ attacking prowess in recent weeks. Nevertheless, Saturday night’s hard-fought triumph against Brentford raised familiar concerns about Arsenal’s ability to maintain composure in crucial moments.

Guardiola’s remarks could be interpreted as a call to action for his typically dominant team to resume steamrolling opponents, as has been customary for City. Their FA Cup defence will be tested against Newcastle next weekend before they shift focus to Arsenal’s upcoming visit to the Etihad Stadium.