Many rumours have suggested that Newcastle United could look to replace Eddie Howe at the end of the season.

With the team he had last season, Howe overachieved greatly, which put a lot of pressure on him. As a result, Newcastle now have some expectations.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GiveMeSport, stated that Newcastle may want to replace Howe with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Newcastle’s potential manager replacements

It has been reported in recent weeks that the Magpies are considering Julian Nagelsmann as a potential manager; however, there may be some worry over his lack of Premier League experience.

Alternatively, considering that Newcastle have previously signed Dan Ashworth and Dan Burn from Brighton in recent years, they may try to get another man from Brighton again.

Despite Brighton’s recent struggles domestically, their Italian manager De Zerbi has been incredibly impressive on the south coast, having helped the team qualify for the Europa League with a fantastic sixth-place finish last season.

On De Zerbi, Jacobs said: “Were they to draw up a succession plan, I think there would be a few names. I wouldn’t rule out Lopetegui. De Zerbi will be in demand, and I think Newcastle will feel they can enter that conversation.”

Howe may still have a future at the club

Due to their numerous injuries this season, Howe’s men were destined for a mid-table finish, raising concerns that there would not be anything left to play for.

Their chances of qualifying for Europe have been greatly enhanced by their impressive victory over Wolves, and a victory over Chelsea tonight would propel Newcastle back up to seventh place and put them in a good position moving ahead.

Howe has managed the season effectively in spite of all the obstacles he has faced this year, and it is believed that club owners are still pleased with the work he is doing.