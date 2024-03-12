Arsenal’s win brings them a step closer to epic Champions League clash against Man City

Tuesday night saw Arsenal emerge victorious from an epic Champions League Round of 16 encounter against Porto, thanks to David Raya’s two penalty shoot-out saves.

The Portuguese giants had kept the Gunners at bay for the most part, with only Leandro Trossard’s goal in normal time the difference between the two teams.

Arsenal could meet Man City in UCL quarters

Extra time didn’t produce any further goals so the lottery of penalties would decide who progressed into the draw for the quarter-final of the competition.

Arsenal were imperious from 12 yards with all of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice scoring.

David Raya’s match-winning penalty save for Arsenal against Porto

Raya’s second stop in particular, flinging himself full length to his left to keep out Galeno’s effort, was world class.

It deservedly confirmed Arsenal’s place in the last eight, and it sets up the mouth-watering possibility of an all-England quarter-final against Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

The Gunners will have a one in seven chance of meeting their Premier League rivals with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also already in the hat for Friday’s draw.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund will play PSV Eindhoven, a tie that’s finely balanced at 1-1, and Atletico Madrid will hope to turnaround a 1-0 deficit in favour of Inter Milan.

