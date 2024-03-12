It will cost Man United millions to sack Erik ten Hag, Jim Ratcliffe has big decision to make

Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future at Man United due to the Manchester club’s performances this season but it will cost Sir Jim Ratcliffe millions to sack the Dutch coach.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the league standings, eight points from the Champions League spots, but it is the performances of Ten Hag’s team that has fans worried.

Man United give up a lot of chances to their opponents and are not lethal in the attacking side of the game either. The FA Cup is also United’s last chance to win a trophy this season, but they face a very difficult challenge in trying to achieve that as the Red Devils host Liverpool on Sunday.

The remainder of the campaign is big for Ten Hag as he looks to keep himself in a job, but if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides to sack the 54-year-old, he will have to part ways with £10m, reports The Times.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked by Man United

It is very hard to see Ten Hag turning his situation around at Man United and when a new owner comes in, it is common that they want to install their own manager as part of their project.

In recent weeks, the Dutch coach has been talking like a man who knows his job is on the line as he is often spotted lying about how good his team has played, even when they have been played off of the park – the Man City game being the perfect example.

Coaches such as Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi could be available in the summer and if Man United continue playing like they are, Ten Hag is likely to be looking for a new job ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.