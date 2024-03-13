Dortmund team news: Sancho and Maatsen get chance to prove their worth against PSV

Dortmund host PSV Eindhoven in Germany on Wednesday evening, with their Champions League Round of 16 tie finely poised at 1-1.

There’s sure to be an epic atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park, with the famous yellow wall needing to get right behind their team as they play for a place in the quarter-finals.

Premier League outcasts, Ian Maatsen and Jadon Sancho have again been selected by Edin Terzic in what is a strong Dortmund squad.

Though no decision would appear to have yet been made by Chelsea and Man United respectively on the futures of their loan stars, neither player is hardly likely to want to return to club’s where they weren’t getting a look in.

If either or both are able to play a part in ensuring Dortmund qualify at the expense of the Dutch giants, it only strengthens the bond they will have with the German club.

PSV will obviously have something to say in the tie, which is unlikely to be a walkover for the hosts.

However, having home advantage has to come into play, particularly if the side can grab an early goal to get the support right behind them from the get go.

Dortmund squad to play PSV in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg

The full XI chosen by Terdic is; Kobel, Ozcan, Sancho, Fullkrug, Hummels, Brandt, Sabitzer, Malen, Maatsen, Can, Sule.