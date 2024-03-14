Chelsea closely monitoring 21-year-old ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up talented young Brest left-back Bradley Locko ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 in recent times and it seems he’s now among the names on their list of targets for the left-hand side of their defence this summer, according to Simon Phillips.

Locko is not the biggest name and it’s not clear if he’s necessarily a priority for Chelsea, though it seems he’s one of a number of names being considered for that role, along with the more established and Premier League-proven Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea will end up going for, but Locko looks like a player well worth keeping an eye on, with Phillips seemingly aware of interest from other big clubs as well.

Locko transfer could be one to watch for Chelsea this summer

Discussing the names on Chelsea’s list of left-back targets, Phillips said: “I’m also told that Bradley Locko of Brest is now being closely watched by Chelsea this season as a potential new left back option to pursue at the end of the season.

“The 21-year-old is rather unknown, but he is being watched by a number of top clubs this season, including Chelsea. He is seen as a potential smarter and cheaper option for left back. Other than Davies, Chelsea see most of the names mentioned above as cheaper options that would represent smart buys having run the data on most of them.”

CFC could do with ensuring they’re better equipped at left-back next season as Ben Chilwell has struggled with injuries and Marc Cucurella looks now like a clear flop signing for the club, meaning someone like Locko could be an upgrade in that department, providing a quality option for the present and future at Stamford Bridge.