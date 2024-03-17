Liverpool players are reportedly advocating for assistant manager Pep Lijnders to succeed Jurgen Klopp as the club’s next manager.

Jurgen Klopp shocked everyone in January when he announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

He had only just signed a new contract last April to keep him at the club until 2026. However, the German stated that he has ran out of energy and needs to call it quits after this season.

Since then, several potential candidates have been linked with the managerial role, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

The former Liverpool midfielder is doing an extraordinary job with the German club, as they currently lead the Bundesliga with 10 points and are now favourites to win the title, ending Bayer Munich’s reign.

His incredible work has garnered interest from the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool, with Anfield said to be the likely destination.

Liverpool players want Pep Lijnders

That is according to talkSport’s Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders who claim that as per their behind the scene intel, the players want the Dutchman to take over in order to reduce the transition.

Brazil said on talkSPORT (via The Mirror):

“I am told the players wouldn’t mind the number two, Pep taking over.”

Saunders added: “I heard that as well. At least Lijnders knows what’s going on there. It’s difficult, who do you give the job to? That club is that big.”

Despite Liverpool players’ alleged preference, Pep has already confirmed that he will be leaving at the end of the season as well to pursue his own managerial career.