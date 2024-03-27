Liverpool coach on shortlist to takeover at major European club reports reliable Reds journalist

There will be major changes at Liverpool over the summer as a lot of roles at the Premier League club will have new faces and one man set to leave is assistant manager, Pep Lijnders.

The Dutch coach is set to follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield after many successful years together and is set to embark on his own coaching career.

The 41-year-old made an attempt back in 2018, joining Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen, but things did not work out and he returned to Liverpool to work under Klopp. Now the biggest club in Holland are eyeing up a move for Lijnders and it remains to be seen if they will make an official move.

According to reliable Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce via Fabrizio Romano, Lijnders is one of the names on Ajax’s shortlist to take over as manager of the Amsterdam club next season.

The Dutch giants are yet to make an official decision but it seems that the Liverpool man is high on their list.

Liverpool coach Pep Lijnders is wanted by Ajax

This would be a big step in Lijnders’ career as there is major pressure to be successful as manager of Ajax. The Amsterdam club have not been having a good season and currently find themselves fifth in the Eredivisie standings.

Klopp has often talked up his assistant coach’s talent and has propelled a lot of Liverpool’s success onto the Dutchman. Ajax will likely be asking Jordan Henderson what the 41-year-old is like and if he is capable of taking over, which should stand to Lijnders.

A decision will be made on who will be the next Ajax manager over the coming weeks and the Liverpool assistant has a good chance of landing the role, but it remains to be seen what the Dutch giants’ next step will be.