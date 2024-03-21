Arsenal named as ‘most likely’ club to sign Newcastle United star for £80m

According to transfer news expert Dean Jones, Arsenal are “most likely” to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer.

The Gunners plan to prioritise bolstering their front line in the forthcoming transfer window by bringing in a goal-scoring attacker.

Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are two of the many attackers who have recently been linked to a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have other targets in mind as well

The Brentford and Napoli strikers aren’t Arsenal’s first choices, though, according to recent reports that Mikel Arteta prefers to recruit a flexible frontman over a natural centre-forward to improve the attack.

Recently, Viktor Gyokeres has become a viable alternative, but it appears that they are also considering Isak.

Jones has now revealed on GiveMeSport that given Newcastle’s slim chances of making it into the Champions League the next year, the Magpies may have to let go of some of their best players as they would want to participate in the competition, with Isak possibly being one of them.

If the Swedish international departs St James’ Park before the start of next season, the journalist goes on to say that Arsenal are “most likely” to sign him.

Isak could be the striker Arsenal need

Jones adds that although Newcastle would prefer not to sell him, they may ask for a price of about £80 million if they are compelled to sell.

In order to entice the attacker to the Emirates Stadium this summer, Arsenal will need to spend a sizable chunk of money.

The 24-year-old had a fantastic first season in the Premier League last year after joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad.

With 12 goals in 20 league games this season, the forward has continued to put on an outstanding show.

