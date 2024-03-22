Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has urged Erik ten Hag to start playing Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen has not been in the starting lineup since January and has sat on the bench without playing in six of the last seven games. However, he did make a crucial appearance off the bench in the FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool, contributing to his team’s victory in a thrilling seven-goal match.

Hojlund, who shares the pitch with Eriksen both at club and national level, spoke highly of his teammate, advocating for him to be given an opportunity to demonstrate his unquestionable skills.

Hojlund wants Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen to be given more game time by ten Hag

Speaking to TV2, the Danish forward commented on his fellow countryman’s tough time at Manchester United:

“He holds his head high and he is a class player. There is absolutely no doubt about that.

“There is no concern at all from me about it. Of course, you want to play football And I’m sure he does too. He is a good player, so you would like to see him on the field.”

The 126-capped Danish midfielder has featured 16 times in the Premier League this term, with nine of them being starts.

Christian Eriksen not satisfied with lack of game time at Manchester United

In a recent interview with Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Eriksen commented on his current situation.

“I have previously stated that I am not satisfied with not playing, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night. The team is performing, and I must respect the role you have alongside.

“I have had a conversation with Erik (ten Hag) about being unhappy with the situation and wanting to play as much as possible.”