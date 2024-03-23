Video: Brazil go close to taking the lead against England – Lucas Paqueta hits the post

It’s been an action-packed first half at Wembley stadium between England and Brazil.

First it was Vinicius Jr who was denied by a Kyle Walker clearance. Then, England had a glorious opportunity through Ollie Watkins who blazed his effort way over the bar. And ten minutes before the break the visitors had another sight at the England goal.

With 35 minutes on the clock, West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta was teed up in a packed penalty box, and around 12 yards out he smacked his left-footed effort onto the post, leaving Jordan Pickford thankful.

It’s amazing how the ball has not yet found the back of the net.