Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Everton are reportedly admirers of Lopez, who debuted in La Liga under Xavi earlier this season, according to the Spanish publication SPORT.

The 20-year-old has made 32 appearances for Barca in all competitions, scoring three goals in 22 league games.

Having participated in six of the team’s eight European games this season, he has also netted two goals in the Champions League.

Aston Villa want Barcelona midfielder

Lopez, who has only started seven La Liga games this season, will have a difficult time unseating either Gavi or Pedri, who are 19 and 21 years old, respectively.

Barcelona are not short of options when it comes to the midfield with abundance of young talent at Xavi’s disposal.

Because of this, there have been rumours that Villa are one of the teams watching Lopez as he gets closer to his formative years.