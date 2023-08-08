Video: Ez Abde puts nail in Tottenham’s coffin with brilliant fourth for Barcelona

On another night, Tottenham may well have walked away from the Estadio Lluis Companys with the Joan Gamper trophy, but as it was they were well beaten in the end, Ez Abde putting the gloss on Barcelona’s performance.
Robert Lewandowski had given the Catalans an early lead before a brilliant double from Oliver Skipp had the visitors in control.
With eight minutes to go, Ferran Torres equalised before Ansu Fati gave the hosts an injury-time lead.
The best was yet to come, however, as youngsters, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez combined brilliantly to set up Abde for a super finish.
? | GOAL!
LAMINE > FERMIN > ABDE > GOAL!
FC Barcelona 4 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC pic.twitter.com/2ZDVk7YopG
— infosfcb ? (@infosfcb) August 8, 2023
Pictures from TV3