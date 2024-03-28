Chelsea injury blow as two new names added to list of absentees

Chelsea have been dealt another injury blow after yesterday’s hugely disappointing news that Romeo Lavia was set to miss the rest of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Chelsea can now add goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Trevoh Chalobah to their list of players absent through injury.

It’s been an incredibly frustrating season for Chelsea again, with their various new signings failing to gel, while injuries have also been a major factor affecting their form, with Lavia managing just one appearance while club captain Reece James and key forward Christopher Nkunku have also barely played.

See below for Romano’s latest Chelsea injury update as Mauricio Pochettino will now also have to cope without Sanchez and Chalobah…

?? Trevoh Chalobah and Robert Sánchez have been added to Chelsea injury list today. pic.twitter.com/c3Lwa5HspD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

Chelsea fans will hope these latest knocks aren’t anything too serious, though in truth Chalobah was not likely to be a regular in Pochettino’s side anyway.

Sanchez, however, has mostly been number one in goal for CFC this season since his move from Brighton last summer.

Chelsea’s season disrupted by injuries

While there may be plenty about Chelsea under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali that can be criticised, it’s also worth remembering just how much injuries have impacted their season.

Players like Lavia, Nkunku and James would surely have had a hugely positive impact if they’d been available more, while Ben Chilwell has also missed a fair amount of games, causing Pochettino to have to try things like using centre-back Levi Colwill as a left-back.

Every team has injuries to contend with, but not many have had so many important players out for so long this term, so Chelsea fans will hope this can be something that is fixable for next season.

The Blues remain 11th in the Premier League table and have two home games coming up against Burnley and Manchester United.