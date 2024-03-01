Chelsea ace gutted by club stance and is prepared to defy Todd Boehly

In another sign of the division that is rife throughout Chelsea Football Club at present, one current first-team star is prepared to incur the wrath of owner, Todd Boehly, because he doesn’t want to be sold.

The West London outfit are having a miserable time of it in the Premier League. With 13 games left of their 2023/24 season, the Blues are stuck down in 11th place on 35 points – some 17 off of a finish in the Champions League places.

If Mauricio Pochettino can get a tune of his squad – which is debatable – there’s an outside chance of a Europa League spot, or at worst a finish that would put them into the Europa Conference League.

With respect, for a team of Chelsea’s stature, playing in the third tier European competition would be an utter embarrassment for all concerned.

An FA Cup win – they’re in the quarter-finals against Leicester City – would give them a ticket into the Europa League, but there are no guarantees they’ll be the ones to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Particularly given their poor showing at the famous old ground when contesting this season’s Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool.

Trevoh Chalobah will defy Todd Boehly and prove his worth to Chelsea

In any event, TeamTalk note that Trevoh Chalobah is gutted by their apparent decision to sell him this summer.

The defender still wants to show Boehly and Pochettino et al that he has what it takes to force his way into the starting XI.