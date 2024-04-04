Newcastle looking to raid Championship outfit for 29-year-old ace

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

A report from the Telegraph claims that his performances in the Championship with Middlesbrough have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League and European clubs.

Newcastle are keen on him along with other clubs like Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

Middlesbrough paid £2 million for the goalkeeper in the summer and they will look to double that investment if the player is on the move at the end of the season.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to bring in a backup goalkeeper and the 29-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.

He could compete with Nick Pope for the starting spot and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure an agreement for him with the Championship outfit. The likes of Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka are expected to move on in the summer.

Newcastle need a new goalkeeper like Seny Dieng

Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to their squad in order to secure European qualification. Apart from the goalkeeping position, they should look to bring in more quality in the middle of the park, central defence and in the attack.

The Magpies have had a disappointing season so far and they are likely to miss out on European qualification for the next season. However they have an ambitious project and the resources to build a formidable squad. Dieng is likely to be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself. It would be a major step up in his career.

Even if Newcastle end up paying around £4 million for Dieng in the summer, it would be a nominal investment for them and the player could prove to be a bargain in the long term.