Manchester City have reportedly agreed on a deal for Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri to stay on loan at River Plate and then join them in January 2025.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 18-year-old will join the Premier League club in January 2025. He will continue to play for River Plate on loan until then and continue his development with regular football.

The Argentine midfielder is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. He is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Argentine football right now, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance.

Echeverri needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the decision to loan him back to River Plate until January 2025 could prove to be a wise decision. Manchester City have done well to bring in talented young players since the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

They will be hoping to nurture Echeverri into a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

Claudio Echeverri could be a success at Man City like Julian Alvarez

Manchester City have previously signed Julian Alvarez from River Plate and they will hope that the midfielder can follow in the footsteps of the Argentine international striker. Alvarez has been very useful for Manchester City joining the club, and he was a key player for his country when they won the World Cup in 2022.

Meanwhile, Echeverri is an attacking midfielder who will add goals and creativity in the final third. He is currently a part of the Argentina under-23 national team after captaining his country to the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup in 2023.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the youngster and he will look to fulfil his potential under the guidance of a world class manager like Pep Guardiola.

