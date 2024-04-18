Real Madrid has advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals after a thrilling two-legged quarter-final clash against Manchester City, resulting in a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory.

The first leg, held at the iconic Bernabeu Stadium, saw both teams engage in a pulsating battle, with the match ending in a captivating 3-3 draw.

The stage was set for an equally enthralling encounter in the return leg at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium.

In the second leg, Real Madrid struck early, with Rodrygo putting the Spanish giants ahead with an early goal.

However, Manchester City relentlessly pressed forward, and their persistence paid off when they found an equalizer in the 76th minute, levelling the tie and sending the match into extra time.

With neither team able to find a decisive goal in extra time, the contest was ultimately settled in a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out.

Luka Modric missed his spot-kick for Real Madrid, while Bernardo Silva and Kovacic faltered for Manchester City.

Rudiger played a role in helping Lunin save Kovacic’s penalty by gesturing to him which side his former Chelsea teammate would shoot.

Kepa plays role in Manchester City defeat

It also appears that Kepa told Lunin about Bernando Silva’s central penalty before the penalties started.

Fans found footage of Kepa being beaten by a near-identical penalty by Silva during his Chelsea days.

Prior to the penalties, Kepa appeared to share information with Lunin about Silva’s penalty-taking tendencies, drawing from his experience facing Silva in the 2019 Carabao Cup final.

Lunin heeded Kepa’s advice and remained composed, ultimately foiling Silva’s attempt with a well-timed save.

Watch below: